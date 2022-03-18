WIAA Division 5 Semi-Final: Bangor beats Hurley in exciting semi-final to move onto Championship Game

MADISON (WKOW) — Bangor advances to the Division 5 State Championship Game Saturday with a win over Hurley.
Hurley may have made the first basket, but Bangor quickly took the lead in the first-half of the semi-final by scoring seven straight points. Their largest lead of the half was nine points, with 8:59 left.
But Hurley would take a 23-21 lead with 6:41 left after a nine-point run at the hands of Eli Talsma, Braxton Sbraggia and Matt DiGiorgio. Bangor tied the game again just over a minute later with a shot from Mathieu Oesterle.
Ultimately, Bangor had the lead going into halftime 35-29.
The second half of the game stayed just as competitive, with Hurley taking a 41-38 lead following two consecutive three-point shots from Dominic Croci with 12:45 left. Hurley kept a narrow lead until 10:27 left, when Gunner Ellenburg landed a layup for Bangor that put them ahead.
The lead continued to go back-and-forth between Bangor and Hurley until the final minutes of the game, when Bangor once again regained a lead with an eight-point run. The last-minute rally sends them to the Championship Game with a final score of 62-54.
Talsma scored 18, Croci had 14 and Sbraggia had 11 for Hurley. Tanner Jones had 18, Will Reader had 14 and Dustin McDonald scored 12 for Bangor.
Bangor plays Randolph in the Championship Game Saturday.