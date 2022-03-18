WIAA Division 5 Semi-Final: Sam Grieger scores 41 points, helps send Randolph to Championship Game

MADISON (WKOW) — Randolph advances to the Division 5 State Championship Game Saturday with a win over Gibraltar.
Randolph, appearing in the State Tournament for the 16th time, steadily grew their lead in the first half of the semi-final, up 19-10 with 7:45 left after a score from Sam Grieger. Grieger, along with Travis Alvin, continued to drive the score up for the rest of the half. Scoring 23 and nine respectively.
Gibraltar, appearing in the tournament for the first time, struggled with an over 10-minute-long score drought, with the last points of the half coming from Will Friedenfels layup with 10:12 left.
After a last second three pointer from Grieger, Randolph is up 34-10 at halftime.
Gibraltar briefly found their way out of the drought, going three-for-three at the start of the second half for a score of 45-17 with just over 14 minutes left. They would again enter a near seven-minute drought, then score back-to-back baskets, still trailing 49-22 with 7:49 left.
Grieger continued to drive Randolph’s lead, scoring 41 points in total. For Gibraltar, Trevor Ash scored 6, Sam Lindenberg and Braden Sitte each had 5.
Randolph moves onto the championship game with a final score 61-28. They will face the winner of the Bangor vs. Hurley game on Saturday.