(WKOW) -- The journey to Camp Randall Stadium continues for the teams still alive in the 2022 WIAA Tournament. Check out the highlights from Level 2 of the state playoffs.
WIAA Level 2 football highlights
Pablo Iglesias
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today