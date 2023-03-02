WIAA Magic of March: Find tournament schedules and brackets here

(WKOW) -- The Magic of March is upon Wisconsin! Hockey and basketball teams from across the state are competing in championship tournaments.
We've got you covered on just when each tournament takes place.
Keep up with all of the tournament by downloading the Magic of March app. You can watch games live, find scores, highlights and more.
Boys and Girls Hockey
During this first tournament, some of the state's best hockey teams take to the ice.
Boys have two divisions competing while girls have one. On Thursday and Friday, semifinals take place. Then, on Saturday, a champion will be crowned in each division.
Find the Boys Division 1 Hockey bracket here
Find the Boys Division 2 Hockey bracket here
In the semifinals for the girls, De Pere Co-op and Middleton Co-op vie for one of the championship spots, while Superior/Northwestern and Hudson vie for the other. Both teams play Thursday afternoon.
For Division 2 Boys, New Richmond and Meonomie face off in one semifinal game, and Mosinee and Oregon play the other. Both games are Thursday morning.
For Division 1 Boys, Notre Dame and the University School of Milwaukee are facing off in the semifinals, so are Verona and Hudson. Both teams play Friday afternoon.
On Saturday, Division 2 Boys start the championship play at 9:30 a.m. Then, the girls take the ice around 12:10 p.m. Division 1 Boys round out the day, with a game starting around 2:30 p.m.
You can watch all the games live Saturday on air on WKOW, WAOW, WQOW or WXOW. Or you can watch the games online here.
Girls Basketball
The next tournament up is girls basketball — playing from March 9-11
Find the Girls Basketball bracket here
Tournament play kicks of Thursday and Friday with semifinal games. You can watch divisions 3 and 4 play Thursday and divisions 1, 2 and 5 on Friday.
Then, all championship games are on Saturday, with Division 5 starting at around 11:05 a.m.
You can watch all tournament games live on air on WKOW, WAOW, WQOW or WXOW. Or you can watch the games online here.
Boys Basketball
The final tournament is when boys basketball teams take to the court. The tournament takes place on March 16-18
Find the Boys Basketball bracket here
