MADISON (WKOW)-- The WIAA girls' volleyball playoffs are underway. #8 Madison Memorial defeated #9 Sparta 3-2 in Division 1. In addition, #1 Edgewood defeated #8 East Troy 3-2 in Division 2.
WIAA regional girls' volleyball action
Karley Marotta
Updated
Karley Marotta
