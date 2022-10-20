 Skip to main content
WIAA regional girls' volleyball action

Edgewood volleyball

MADISON (WKOW)-- The WIAA girls' volleyball playoffs are underway. #8 Madison Memorial defeated #9 Sparta 3-2 in Division 1. In addition, #1 Edgewood defeated #8 East Troy 3-2 in Division 2. 

