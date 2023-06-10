WIAA State Softball: Brodhead takes home gold in D3; Waterloo wins D4 silver

MADISON (WKOW) -- A pair of area schools advanced to the final day of the 2023 softball season hoping to claim their respective division state championships.
In Division 3, Brodhead needed extra innings to win a pitcher's duel 1-0 thriller vs. Mayville. Jerrica Schwartz delivered the walk-off RBI hit to help the Cardinals win the Division 3 title.
In Division 4, Iola-Scandinavia got the best of Waterloo in the 10-6 final. Down to their final three outs, the Thunderbirds rallied to string together a seven-run seventh inning.
The 2023 WIAA State Softball Championships were held at Goodman Diamond, the home of Wisconsin Badgers softball.