WKOW (MADISON)- Four local teams competed in the WIAA State Softball Championships at Goodman Diamond on Saturday.
In Division 5, #1 Assumption defeated #2 Barneveld 3-1 to win the state title. Daelynn Rhoades had the lone RBI for Barneveld. Barneveld pitcher Nicole Fahey had a nice outing as she pitched five innings, allowing one run, with eight strikeouts.
In Division 3, #2 Poynette defeated #4 New Holstein 5-3 to win the program's sixth state championship. Holly Lowenberg led the way with two RBIs. She also pitched all seven innings, allowing three runs, with eight strikeouts. Ashia Meister and Morgan Gunderson were both two of three at the plate with one RBI.
In Division 2, #2 Freedeom defeated #1 Jefferson 5-4 in eight innings. Jefferson's Lily Fairfield, Aidyn Messmann, and Hildie Dempsey each had an RBI for Jefferson.
In Division 1, #1 Kaukauna and #2 Sun Prairie met in the state title game for the second straight year. The defending champions of Kaukauna came away with their fourth state championship after defeating the Cardinals 11-3. Kaukauna finished the season undefeated.