MILWAUKEE (AP) - William Contreras hit a two-run double in Milwaukee's five-run fifth inning, and the streaking Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 for their season-high seventh straight win. Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs and two hits while improving to 5-0 in five August starts. Juan Soto and Xander Bogaerts homered for San Diego, which lost for the third time in four games. Pedro Avila was charged with five runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. Bogaerts hit a solo shot in the second for his 15th homer, giving the Padres a 1-0 lead. But the Brewers went ahead to stay in the fifth.
William Contreras hits 2-run double as Brewers beat Padres 5-4 for 7th straight win
