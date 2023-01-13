 Skip to main content
Wisconsin adds Oklahoma State transfer wide receiver Bryson Green

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin landed Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green on Friday. Green announced his decision on Twitter. 

In Green's sophomore season with the Cowboys, he tallied 36 receptions for 584 yards and five touchdowns. In his freshman season, Green caught 12 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. 

The Allen, Texas native is former four-star recruit for the class of 2021 according to ESPN.

This is Wisconsin's 13th transfer commitment in the Luke Fickell era. 

