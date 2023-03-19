 Skip to main content
Wisconsin advances to NIT quarterfinals with 75-71 win over Liberty

  Updated
MADISON (WKOW)-- Wisconsin defeated Liberty 75-71 on Sunday at the Kohl Center to advance to the NIT quarterfinals. Chucky Hepburn led the Badgers with a career-high 27 points. 

Tyler Wahl contributed 16 points on 5-6 shooting. Wahl was also 6-7 at the free throw line. Steven Crowl added 14 points in the win. 

As a team, the Badgers struggled from three-point range going 1-15. Overall, they shot 54% from the floor (27-50). Wisconsin outscored Liberty in the paint 46-36. 

Liberty went 8-27 from deep, shooting 47.3% (26-55) from the field. Darius McGhee had himself a game with a game-high 31 points. 

Wisconsin will now face the winner of Oregon/UCF in the quarterfinals. 

