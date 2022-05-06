Wisconsin assistant part of NCAA investigation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Recently hired Badgers assistant football coach Bill Sheridan is being investigated by the NCAA for potential recruiting violations during his time at Air Force, according to Brett McMurphy from Action Network.
Four ex-Air Force assistants, including new Wisconsin LB coach Bill Sheridan, violated NCAA rules by hosting high school prospects during COVID dead period, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Air Force has completed its investigation & awaiting NCAA’s ruling https://t.co/m3vsafGxRE— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 6, 2022
According to the report, Sheridan was one of four former Air Force assistants being accused of violating NCAA rules by hosting high school prospects during the COVID-19 dead period in 2020. Air Force reportedly fired the coaches upon learning of the potential violations.
Sheridan spent two seasons as the defensive line coach at Air Force. The longtime college and NFL assistant joined Wisconsin's staff in February as the inside linebackers coach.
Wisconsin athletic department officials issued a statement on Friday evening:
"We are aware of the NCAA investigation involving Bill Sheridan stemming from his time as an assistant coach at Air Force. We have no further comment at this time."