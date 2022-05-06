 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin assistant part of NCAA investigation

Badgers-Football-2016

MADISON (WKOW) -- Recently hired Badgers assistant football coach Bill Sheridan is being investigated by the NCAA for potential recruiting violations during his time at Air Force, according to Brett McMurphy from Action Network.

According to the report, Sheridan was one of four former Air Force assistants being accused of violating NCAA rules by hosting high school prospects during the COVID-19 dead period in 2020. Air Force reportedly fired the coaches upon learning of the potential violations.

Sheridan spent two seasons as the defensive line coach at Air Force. The longtime college and NFL assistant joined Wisconsin's staff in February as the inside linebackers coach.

Wisconsin athletic department officials issued a statement on Friday evening:

"We are aware of the NCAA investigation involving Bill Sheridan stemming from his time as an assistant coach at Air Force. We have no further comment at this time."

Tags

Recommended for you