Wisconsin basketball jumps two spots to No. 15 in AP Poll

MADISON (WKOW)- The Wisconsin men's basketball team came in at No. 15 in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll.
The Badgers jumped up by two spots despite not playing a game this week. Wisconsin had to cancel its game against Grambling State due to inclement weather. The Badgers will play host to Western Michigan on Friday.
Wisconsin is 9-2 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play. The Badgers are one of three Big Ten teams in the AP Poll this week. Purdue leads the way at number one overall. Indiana sits at No. 16.