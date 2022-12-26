 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin basketball jumps two spots to No. 15 in AP Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
11-6-Wisconsin-basketball

MADISON (WKOW)- The Wisconsin men's basketball team came in at No. 15 in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll.

The Badgers jumped up by two spots despite not playing a game this week. Wisconsin had to cancel its game against Grambling State due to inclement weather. The Badgers will play host to Western Michigan on Friday. 

Wisconsin is 9-2 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play. The Badgers are one of three Big Ten teams in the AP Poll this week. Purdue leads the way at number one overall. Indiana sits at No. 16. 

Tags

Recommended for you