Wisconsin defeats Georgia Southern 35-14 to move to 2-1 on the season

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers defeated Georgia Southern on Saturday 35-14 to move to 2-1 on the season.
Defense was the difference maker for the Badgers. Coming into the game they had not forced a turnover all season, but this game was different as the Badgers recorded their most interceptions in a game since 1998.
The Badgers broke their turnover drought in the first quarter thanks to junior safety Hunter Wohler. It would not take long for the Badgers to get turnovers number two and three, as Ricardo Hallman and Jason Maitre both recorded interceptions in the second quarter.
Defensive lineman C.J. Goetz recorded his first career interception in the third quarter, and not long after Wohler doubled his interception total on the day to bring the total to five.
The Badgers could not capitalize on the first three turnovers. It was not until Goetz's interception that the offense converted a turnover into points. It came on an 18-yard touchdown run from quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who found the endzone with his legs for the second time in the game to give Wisconsin a 21-14 lead.
That lead would hold for the remainder of the game, as the Badgers chipped away through the final two quarters. They added to their total with less than a minute to play in the third quarter thanks to a Braelon Allen touchdown run from two yards out.
The Badgers defense continued its dominance with Maema Njongmeta falling on a fumble in the fourth quarter for the sixth turnover of the day. The Badgers offense turned that into a seven play, 86-yard drive that ended with a Chez Mellusi touchdown making the game 35-14 in Wisconsin's favor.
That made the second half feel much different from the first half, which saw Wisconsin score first on the second play of the second quarter on a play that almost looked busted. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai handled a high snap and ran it in from one yard out to take an early lead.
It took the Eagles only four plays to respond with a touchdown of their own. After a 68-yard pass, the Eagles capped off their drive with a short run from OJ Arnold to tie the game.
Georgia Southern took its first lead early in the second half on a 25-yard touchdown pass.
The Badgers responded immediately with a 58-yard drive that saw Braelon Allen carry his largest load of the game up to that point. Allen carried one in from 4-yards out to tie the game at 14-14.
The Badgers finished with 244 yards through the air and 216 rushing yards.
Tanner Mordecai went 19-for-30 with 236 yards. He added 36 rushing yards for two touchdowns.
Braelon Allen had two rushing touchdowns of his own on 12 carries for 94 yards. Meanwhile, Chez Mellusi had 15 carries for 61 yards.
Up next, Wisconsin kicks off Big Ten play on Friday night at 6 p.m. at Purdue.