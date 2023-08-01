Wisconsin defensive end Isaiah Mullens looks forward to being a girl dad

MADISON (WKOW)-- There has been a lot of talk about who will step up on the Badgers defense as a game-changer this season. Defensive end Isaiah Mullens could be that guy, but as he prepares for the season, he is also preparing to be a first-time dad. Mullens is set to become a girl dad in January.
"I'm excited, but I was definitely in shock at first because, you know, I just want to be a great dad," Mullens said. "That's what I want to do. I just want to be there for my little girl and show her that, you know, I want her to find a man who's, you know, who's a good man and loves her and treats her right. You know, I want to be the example of that."
Becoming a father has changed Mullens' perspective, as he heads into his fifth season at Wisconsin.
"It makes me work, it makes me want to work even harder," Mullens said. "You know, obviously, I have, I have a lot more to work for live for, so it definitely, you know, changes my perspective a lot on what I have to do as a man and what I have to do to provide for my family as best as I can."
Isaiah and his wife Brianna are due in early January just as the college football season wraps up and as Isaiah prepares for a spot in the NFL.