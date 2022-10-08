 Skip to main content
Wisconsin dominates Northwestern 42-7 in Jim Leonhard's first game as Interim Head Coach

  • Updated
Badgers vs Northwestern

MADISON (WKOW)-- Wisconsin football started a new era on Saturday in Jim Leonhard's opening game as the Interim Head Coach. The Badgers dominated Northwestern on the road 42-7. 

Wisconsin had lost its last two meetings against Northwestern in Evanston, but it was a much different story this time around. 

Offensive Coordinator Bobby Engram was on the sidelines for the first time this season. Engram usually coaches from the booth, and it could have made a difference as the Badgers' offense succeeded in both the run and the pass. 

Graham Mertz finished 20/29 for 299 yards and five touchdowns. Mertz is the second quarterback in Wisconsin history to have multiple five touchdown games in his career. 

Chimere Dike finished with 185 receiving yards and three touchdowns. 

Braelon Allen led the rushing attack with 135 yards. Allen also threw his first career touchdown pass. 

Defensively, Kamo'i Latu had two interceptions, and Wisconsin forced three turnovers. 

Jim Leonhard earns his first victory as the Interim Head Coach. Wisconsin will play at Michigan State next weekend. 

