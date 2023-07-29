Wisconsin driver Sam Mayer wins on home-state track for 1st Xfinity Series victory

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin driver Sam Mayer won on his home-state track for his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, pulling ahead for good in the next-to-last lap of a wild second overtime session Saturday. Mayer won by 0.368 seconds over Parker Kligerman on the sprawling 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course. They were followed in order by Austin Hill, Sage Karam and Riley Herbst. Justin Allgaier was 18th after leading most of the way. The race included eight caution flags, tying a track record. On the last restart, Karam passed Allgaier from his right, the first of multiple lead change in the second-to-last lap. Kligerman also led at one point before Mayer pulled ahead for good.
