Wisconsin edges out Dayton 43-42 in first round of Battle 4 Atlantis tournament

  • Updated
NASSAU (WKOW)-- Wisconsin defeats Dayton 43-42 in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The Badgers led for just over 32 minutes of the contest. 

Defensively, Wisconsin held Dayton to 30.2% from the floor and 14.8% from three-point range. 

The Badgers struggled on offense shooting 14-59 (23.7%) from the field and 6-27 from three-point range. Freshman Connor Essegian led the Badgers with a career-high 13 points, with 11 of them coming in the first half. Essegian shot 2-4 from three-point land. He was also 5-5 at the line. 

Wisconsin will face Kansas on Thursday in the second round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. 

