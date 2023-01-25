Wisconsin falls at Maryland 73-55 marking its fifth loss in the last six games

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WKOW)-- Wisconsin traveled to Maryland to take on the Terrapins just 48 hours after losing at Northwestern. Maryland came away with the 73-55 win, handing Wisconsin its second straight Big Ten loss. The Badgers have lost five of their last six games and are now 4-5 in Big Ten play.
Maryland dominated the second half, outscoring Wisconsin 41-27 and shooting 60%. Jahmir Young led the way for the Terrapins with 22 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Three other players scored in double figures. Maryland outscored Wisconsin 38-22 in the paint. The Terrapins had the lead for 30:24 minutes of this game.
Connor Essegian was the only bright spot for the Badgers, scoring 19 points and hitting four of six three pointers. Tyler Wahl finished with 13 points, going 6-13 from the field. Steve Crowl tallied 11 points, going 4-7 from the field and 1-3 from deep. Jordan Davis and Chucky Hepburn each had three points. The Badgers struggled shooting - going 39.6 % from the field. However, they hit 7 of 17 three pointers.
The Badgers will look to bounce back when they host Illinois on Saturday at 2 p.m.