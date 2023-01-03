Wisconsin football officially announces hiring of offensive & defensive coordinators

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin football team officially has its offensive and defensive coordinators.
Head coach Luke Fickell announced the hiring of Phil Longo as offensive coordinator and Mike Tressel as defensive coordinator.
Longo joins the Badgers’ staff as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He comes to UW after holding the same position at North Carolina the last four seasons.
Tressel is the new defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach for the Badgers. He led the defense at Cincinnati the last two seasons.
“I’m extremely excited for our players and our program to add Phil and Mike,” Fickell said in a news release. “I’ve built a relationship with Phil over the past six years and am happy to finally be able to work side-by-side with him. He’s a very innovative and well-rounded football coach. He’s a tremendous person and family man and truly cares about his players.
“I’ve known Mike for 20 years and he is a great coach and person. He has incredible experience, including a terrific background in the Big Ten. Over the last two years coaching together I was impressed with his ability to adapt both as a coach on the field and to the culture of a program. We are very fortunate to have both Phil and Mike on staff,” Fickell said.