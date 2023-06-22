Wisconsin football to train at UW-Platteville

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin football team will hold their first week of training camp at UW-Platteville's campus from August 1-8 for closed practices.
"We are extremely grateful to partner with UW-Platteville on this opportunity," UW head coach Luke Fickell said. "This is a tremendous way for our team to start fall camp and focus on coming together as a group both on and off the field. I think it will greatly benefit us as we prepare for the season."
Excited to welcome @BadgerFootball to @uwplatteville in August! #OnWisconsin #uwp #uwplatteville #platteville https://t.co/jvu9BMMSV3— UW-Platteville Athletics (@uwp_pioneers) June 22, 2023
UW-Platteville's Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium also served as a summer training camp home for the Chicago Bears for 18 years (1984-2002).