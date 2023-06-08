Wisconsin football's 2024 and 2025 conference opponents set

MADISON (WKOW) — The Big Ten announced a new schedule format for 2024 and 2025 with USC and UCLA joining the conference. 2024 will be the first season with 16 teams and no divisional format.
In 2024, the Badgers will travel to Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, and USC. Wisconsin will host Indiana, Minnesota, Penn State, and Purdue.
In 2025, the Badgers go on the road to face Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA. Wisconsin will host Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, and USC.
The Badgers have two protected opponents in Iowa and Minnesota, meaning they will play both of those teams annually beyond the 2025 season.
In addition, the Badgers will host Alabama on Sept. 14 2024 and play at Alabama Sept. 13 2025.
The Big Ten released conference opponents for 2024 and 2025. For the #Badgers: 2024 away games- Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, USC. 2024 home games- Indiana, Minnesota, Penn State Purdue. pic.twitter.com/YE0JmYDxwN— Karley Marotta (@Karley_Marotta) June 8, 2023
The #Badgers will play Iowa and Minnesota annually beyond the 2025 season. They will also play USC home and away in 2024 and 2025. pic.twitter.com/gL62hOIgAi— Karley Marotta (@Karley_Marotta) June 8, 2023