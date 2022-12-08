 Skip to main content
Wisconsin grinds out five-set win over Penn State to reach regional final

MADISON (WKOW)-- Top-seeded Wisconsin defeated fourth-seeded Penn State in five sets (25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 20-25, 15-8) to advance to the regional final to face Pittsburgh on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the UW Field House.

Penn State rallied from down 2-0 to force a fifth set, and Wisconsin brought the energy in the final set dominating 15-8 to reach the Elite 8. 

The story for the Badgers was their block as they set a record with a season-high 23 blocks on the night. Caroline Crawford led the way with 12 blocks. 

Sarah Franklin and Anna Smrek led the Badgers offensively with 13 kills each. Smrek hit a team best .579 on the night. Devyn Robinson added 11 kills of her own. Izzy Ashburn had 20 assists. Gulce Guctekin had 18 digs, and Julia Orzol had 16 digs. 

The Badgers' next opponent, Pittsburgh, reached the regional final by defeating Florida 25-20, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22. They will play with a trip to NCAA semifinal on the line. 

