Wisconsin hires Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin has hired a new offensive coordinator in Bobby Engram, a UW official confirmed on Saturday. Engram's contract was approved by the Board of Regents Friday night, and he signed the contract shortly after that.
The 14-year NFL player just wrapped up his eighth season with the Baltimore Ravens. He spent his first five seasons coaching the wide receivers and the last three seasons as the team's tight end coach.
Engram has ties to the Wisconsin program as he coached wide receivers under Paul Chryst at Pittsburgh in 2012 and 2013. In addition, his son Dean Engram is a current defensive back for the Badgers.
Engram replaces Joe Rodolph who took a position with Virginia Tech as the run-game coordinator and offensive line coach.