Wisconsin introduces Luke Fickell as head football coach

MADISON (WKOW)-- Wisconsin introduced Luke Fickell as its 31st head football coach in program history on Monday afternoon.
Fickell comes to Wisconsin after six seasons as the Cincinnati football head coach. The 2021 national coach of the year said he had Wisconsin on his radar over the last couple of years.
"The good fortunes that we have had in the last two years, to have some success on the field has made us in the off-season kind of get together and sit down and say before things ever get hot let's kind of have a plan in place, and that we you are not grasping every time you have a win, and somebody is interested in you," Fickell said. "So, for us, it had a lot to do with areas we felt like our family could thrive."
UW Director of Athletics Chris Mcintosh said the future is bright at Wisconsin and that Fickell best positioned the program for long-term success.
"It is time for us to get excited about what the future of Wisconsin football holds," McIntosh said. It's time to dedicate ourselves to making those aspirations a reality. Wisconsin is committed to being successful in a changing world."
McIntosh also acknowledge what Jim Leonhard did for this program in his time as the interim head coach and said that he gave him "strong consideration."
"Obviously, Jimmy did an incredible job for the program, stepped into a circumstance that was incredibly difficult and over-delivered," McIntosh said. "There has been a lot spoken about wins and losses, and I just want to be clear, that is not at all what it was about."
"The unique thing that I think I got is I was in the position, and I had a great relationship with probably a lot of guys just like Jim has," Fickell said. "You know, I think that what we do understand is while kids are emotional, young men are emotional, they also are resilient. Building a relationship is a big deal. It is not trying to overtake somebody else's relationship which I am not trying to do."
McIntosh clarified the contract for Fickell is seven years, starting at $7.5 million per year, averaging $7.8 million.
Fickell said he is still deciding on what exactly his role will be as the team prepares for a bowl game, but he will coach in some form.