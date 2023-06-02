 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from 10:00 AM CDT until 11:00 PM CDT
tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington,
Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Wisconsin lands 2024 PG Daniel Freitag

  • Updated
  • 0
Daniel Freitag commit

MADISON (WKOW) — It's a big day for Wisconsin basketball as 2024 point guard Daniel Freitag announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Friday afternoon. Freitag chose UW over Virginia, Baylor, Notre Dame and Minnesota. 

According to 247Sports, Freitag is a four-star prospect and the No. 8 point guard in the country. 

The 6-foot-2 guard out of Minnesota averaged 28.8 points and 9.9 rebounds at Jefferson High School his junior season. He will finish out his high school career at Southern California Academy. 

Freitag is also a standout football player and had a scholarship offer to play football at UW, but ultimately chose basketball. 

Tags

Recommended for you