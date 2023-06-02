Wisconsin lands 2024 PG Daniel Freitag

MADISON (WKOW) — It's a big day for Wisconsin basketball as 2024 point guard Daniel Freitag announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Friday afternoon. Freitag chose UW over Virginia, Baylor, Notre Dame and Minnesota.
According to 247Sports, Freitag is a four-star prospect and the No. 8 point guard in the country.
The 6-foot-2 guard out of Minnesota averaged 28.8 points and 9.9 rebounds at Jefferson High School his junior season. He will finish out his high school career at Southern California Academy.
Freitag is also a standout football player and had a scholarship offer to play football at UW, but ultimately chose basketball.