 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin lands Waunakee tight end Rob Booker

  • Updated
  • 0
Rob Booker

WAUNAKEE (WKOW)-- Luke Fickell put his bat signal out on Tuesday, and this time it was for Wisconsin's first in-state commitment in the class of 2024 in Waunakee's Rob Booker. 

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end is the third commitment in the 2024 class and second tight end. Booker had Big Ten offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Purdue. 

Tags

Recommended for you