Wisconsin lands Waunakee tight end Rob Booker

WAUNAKEE (WKOW)-- Luke Fickell put his bat signal out on Tuesday, and this time it was for Wisconsin's first in-state commitment in the class of 2024 in Waunakee's Rob Booker.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end is the third commitment in the 2024 class and second tight end. Booker had Big Ten offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Purdue.
Home grown! Let’s do this thing Badger nation!!!!🦡👐❤️ #Committed @CoachFick @GinoGuidugli @CoachPhilLongo @RealMikeMurph pic.twitter.com/eb5MnrI43Z— Rob Booker II (@robertbookerr) January 31, 2023