Wisconsin LB coach Bill Sheridan resigns amid NCAA recruiting investigation

MADISON (WKOW) -- In a statement issued by UW Athletics, Wisconsin linebackers coach Bill Sheridan will resign from his position due to an ongoing NCAA investigation involving Sheridan and three other Air Force football assistants.
On May 6, Action Network insider Brett McMurphy reported the four assistants "violated NCAA rules by hosting high school prospects during COVID dead period."
“While I look forward to presenting my case at a hearing, I am concerned that the NCAA investigation regarding activities that occurred prior to me joining the Wisconsin football staff could be a distraction which could cause harm to the program,” Sheridan said. “As a result, I am submitting my resignation effective immediately.”
Sheridan resigned from his position on May 9. The Badgers hired him on February 22 after an extensive coaching career in both college and the NFL.