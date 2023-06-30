 Skip to main content
Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner suspended from Badger football team

  • Updated
  • 0
Jordan Turner

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner has been suspended from the football team after violating the UW Department of Athletics' Student-Athlete Discipline Policy, Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh announced Friday. 

The redshirt linebacker posted a statement on his Twitter page claiming he was cited with an OWI first offense. He has not been formally charged, according online court records. 

The full statement reads: 

"Earlier this week, I was cited with an OWI first offense along with additional traffic violations. My Parents raised me to do the right things in life and unfortunately this time, I didn't. I made the wrong decision. I'm very disappointed and embarrassed and I want to personally apologize to my parents, my teammates, my coaches, the fans and the University of Wisconsin. I take this matter very seriously and I vow to learn from this and be a better man going forward." 

Turner played in 13 games last season, making 11 starts at linebacker. He ranked second on the Badgers with 65 total tackles, 2 sacks, and one interception. 

During the suspension, McIntosh cannot practice or compete but will remain on squad lists. 

