 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig declares for NFL Draft

  • Updated
  • 0
Nick Herbig

MADISON (WKOW)- Wisconsin junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig announced on Twitter that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. 

"Thank you for accepting a young kid from over 4,000 miles away in Kauai and making my family and I feel at home for the past 3 years," Herbig said. 

"After many discussions with my family and coaches, I have decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft." 

Herbig played in 11 games for the Badgers this season, with 47 tackles and a team-high 11 sacks for a loss of 86 yards. In 2021, Herbig had 64 tackles and a team-high nine sacks for a loss of 57 yards in 13 games played. 

A UW official confirmed that Herbig will not play in the bowl game. 

Herbig joins Keeanu Benton and Jay Shaw as Badgers who declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Tags

Recommended for you