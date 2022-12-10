Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig declares for NFL Draft

MADISON (WKOW)- Wisconsin junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig announced on Twitter that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
"Thank you for accepting a young kid from over 4,000 miles away in Kauai and making my family and I feel at home for the past 3 years," Herbig said.
"After many discussions with my family and coaches, I have decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft."
Mahalo🤙🏼 #19era☔️ #OnWisconsin #LLDC🕊️💔 pic.twitter.com/VKdjFMsGl1— Nick Herbig (@nickherbig_) December 10, 2022
Herbig played in 11 games for the Badgers this season, with 47 tackles and a team-high 11 sacks for a loss of 86 yards. In 2021, Herbig had 64 tackles and a team-high nine sacks for a loss of 57 yards in 13 games played.
A UW official confirmed that Herbig will not play in the bowl game.
Herbig joins Keeanu Benton and Jay Shaw as Badgers who declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.