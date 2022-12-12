Wisconsin men's basketball comes in at No. 22 in AP Top 25 Poll

MADISON (WKOW)-- The Wisconsin men's basketball team came in at No. 22 in the latest Associated Press Poll. This comes after the Badgers improved to 2-0 in conference play after defeating Iowa on the road 78-75 in overtime. Wisconsin also took down previously undefeated Maryland 64-59 in its first conference game.
The Badgers are 8-2 on the year. This is Wisconsin's first time being ranked this season. Each of the Badgers' last 7 games have been decided by 5 or fewer points, with Wisconsin going 5-2 in those games.
The Purdue Boilermakers are ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll.