Wisconsin men's basketball falls out of top 25

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin men's basketball team is no longer ranked in the AP Top 27 College Basketball poll.
Last week, Wisconsin fell four spots to 18. This week, after two losses to unranked teams, they fell out of the poll altogether.
The Badgers narrowly lost to Michigan State last Tuesday. The Badgers were up by five points with less than four minutes left in the game, but the Spartans' A.J. Hoggard made a tie breaking layup with 41 seconds to go, rallying the team to a win.
Then, on Saturday, the Badgers traveled to Indiana, where the Hooisers ended a three-game losing streak. A strong performance in the second half led to the Hooisers winning 63-45.
Wisconsin has lost all three of its games since Tyler Wahl has been out with a leg injury.
Next in Wisconsin's schedule is playing Penn State at home on Tuesday.