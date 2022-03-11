Wisconsin men's basketball kicks off postseason against familiar foe

INDANAPOLIS (WKOW) — After securing a tie for first place in the conference, the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team will begin its postseason push in the conference tournament Friday.
With top-seeded Illinois upset by Indiana in Friday's first matchup, Wisconsin finds itself as the top seed left in the conference tournament. Facing them in the quarterfinals is one of only two teams left in the field to knock off Greg Gard's resurgent squad this season: Tom Izzo and Michigan State.
The Spartans, still coached by future Hall of Famer Tom Izzo, do not have any single offensive force, with senior forward Gabe Brown leading the team at just 11.5 points per game. However, six other players average at least 6.4 points per game, giving the Spartans a diverse offensive attack that is difficult to slow down.
Michigan State is not outstanding in any one area, but they are good at almost everything. They average 72.3 points per game, shooting a solid .457 from the field and .387 from three. They do struggle with turnovers, giving the ball away 13.6 times per game, five more than Wisconsin.
The Badgers and Spartans split their season series this year, with each team winning on the road. Michigan State struck first, winning 86-74 in Madison this January, with five different players scoring double figures. But the Badgers struck right back in February, taking down Sparty at the Breslin Center, 70-62, behind 25 points from conference player of the year Johnny Davis.
Davis has scored 25 in both matchups against the Spartans this year, one of many teams that has not figured out a way to slow down the dynamic sophomore guard. With Davis bulldozing his way towards any shot he wants this season, if Wisconsin's role players can do their part, the Badgers should advance to Saturday's semifinals.