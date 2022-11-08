Wisconsin men's basketball wins home opener 85-59 over South Dakota

MADISON (WKOW)-- The Wisconsin men's basketball team defeated South Dakota 85-59 at the Kohl Center on Monday night in its home-opener. Wisconsin won its home-opener for the seventh consecutive season.
Wisconsin shot 50.9% from the floor and 46.2% from three-point range. The Badgers finished with 12 three pointers, matching the season-high from a year ago. Wisconsin held South Dakota to 2-15 from three-point range and 40.4% from the field.
Senior Forward Tyler Wahl led the Badgers with 19 points, ten rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block. Sophomore Guard Chucky Hepburn added 14 points, three assists, and two steals. Junior Forward Steven Crowl added 12 points. Junior Guard Max Klesmit made his Wisconsin debut finishing in double-digits with 11 points and four rebounds.
Wisconsin will face Stanford on Friday at American Family Field at 6:30 pm.