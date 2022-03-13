Wisconsin receives No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament, will play in Milwaukee

MADISON (WKOW)-- The Wisconsin men's basketball team earned the No. 3 seed and will play No. 14 Colgate in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum on Friday.
The Badgers are going dancing for the 22nd time in the last 23 seasons. tournaments.
Wisconsin and Colgate have met once before in 2011, when the Badgers pulled out a 68-41 home win.
Wisconsin won the regular season Big Ten title but fell to Michigan State in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Wisconsin is 39-24 (.619) all-time in the NCAA tournament, reaching four Final Fours and 10 Sweet 16s. The Badgers have made the Sweet 16 in six of the last 10 NCAA tournaments, reaching the NCAA tournament’s second weekend in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 during that stretch.
The Badgers finished the regular season with a 24-7 overall record, 15-5 in the conference. Head Coach Greg Gard was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year. Sophomore Johnny Davis earned Big Ten Player of the Year.
The general public can purchase tickets for the Big Dance through Ticketmaster.com, and there will be no Wisconsin Athletics donor or men’s basketball season ticket holder request process for this round.
For additional post-season ticket information, visit UWBadgers.com.