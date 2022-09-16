Wisconsin sets regular season attendance record in 3-2 loss to Florida

WKOW (MADISON)-- #4 Wisconsin set the regular season attendance in its matchup against #16 Florida on Friday night with 16,833 fans at the Kohl Center. The previous record was 15,797 fans in a matchup with Nebraska and Creighton last week.
This was the first NCAA volleyball matchup at the Kohl Center since the 1998 Final Four.
The Badgers and Gators gave the fans what they came four with a five-set battle. Florida came out on top 3-2 (25-21, 25-18, 26-28, 13-25, 15-13). The Gators took the first two sets with the Badgers coming back to take sets three and four.
Sarah Franklin and Danielle Hart led the Badgers with ten kills. Julia Orzol had eight kills. Caroline Crawford had ten blocks. Izzy Ashburn had 21 assists and MJ Hammill had 15 assists.
Merritt Beason led the Gators with 21 kills.
The Badgers will take on Rhode Island at the UW Field House on Sunday at 1 p.m.