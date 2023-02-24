Wisconsin shuts out Minnesota State in WCHA playoff opener

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's stellar freshman class shined bright in their WCHA postseason debut in the 3-0 victory over Minnesota State.
Kirsten Simms opened up the scoring early in the second period with an unassisted score.
Caroline Harvey followed up with an assisted-score from Maddi Wheeler to make it 2-0.
Sophomore Sarah Wozniewicz added on Wisconsin's third goal of the night capping off the three-goal period.
Goalie Cami Kronish recorded a shutout stopping all 21 shots-on-goal.
No. 3 Wisconsin will go for the sweep over No. 6 Minnesota State on Saturday at the LaBahn Arena with puck drop scheduled for 3 p.m.