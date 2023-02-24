 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin shuts out Minnesota State in WCHA playoff opener

  • Updated
  • 0
Badgers-Hockey-2

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's stellar freshman class shined bright in their WCHA postseason debut in the 3-0 victory over Minnesota State.

Kirsten Simms opened up the scoring early in the second period with an unassisted score.

Caroline Harvey followed up with an assisted-score from Maddi Wheeler to make it 2-0.

Sophomore Sarah Wozniewicz added on Wisconsin's third goal of the night capping off the three-goal period.

Goalie Cami Kronish recorded a shutout stopping all 21 shots-on-goal.

No. 3 Wisconsin will go for the sweep over No. 6 Minnesota State on Saturday at the LaBahn Arena with puck drop scheduled for 3 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you