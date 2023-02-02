 Skip to main content
Wisconsin snaps a three-game losing streak with a 65-60 over Ohio State

Wisconsin Ohio State

COLUMBUS (WKOW)-- Wisconsin snapped a three-game losing streak in Columbus on Thursday night. Wisconsin led by as many as 18 points and kept the lead for the entire game, defeating Ohio State 65-60. The Badgers shot 23-55 (42%) from the floor and 6-20 (30%) from three-point range. 

Connor Essegian led Wisconsin with 17 points and seven rebounds. Chucky Hepburn tallied 15 points and three assists. Steve Crowl had 14 points and nine rebounds. Max Klesmit added 12 points on 4-9 shooting. 

Ohio State shot 24-56 (43%) from the floor and 4-14 (29%) from three-point range. Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes with 13 points. 

Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann received two technical fouls that had him ejected at the end of the first half. 

Wisconsin snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 5-6 in Big Ten play. The Badgers host Northwestern on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. 

