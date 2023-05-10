Wisconsin softball falls to Illinois 8-4 in first round of Big Ten Tournament

URBANA, IL (WKOW)-- The Wisconsin softball team fell to Illinois 8-4 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.
The Badgers had a 2-0 lead in the second inning following Molly Schlosser's home run. However, the Illini would score six runs in the third inning, including a grand slam from Danielle Davis to give Illinois a four-run lead. Davis finished with five RBIs on the night. The Illini came out on top 8-4 to advance to the second round of the tournament.
The Badgers season has likely come to an end. Wisconsin is 27-20 overall. The Badgers are No. 54 in the latest NCAA RPI rankings.