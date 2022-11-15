Wisconsin struggles shooting in win over Green Bay

MADISON (WKOW)- Wisconsin improved to 3-0 on the season with a 56-45 win over Green Bay at the Kohl Center on Tuesday night.
The Badgers shot 16-53 (30.2%) from the field. Wisconsin shot the ball decently from behind the arc. They finished 8 of 19 from three, but the Badgers went 2 of 8 from deep in the second half.
Wisconsin also had 14 total turnovers. Tyler Wahl had four turnovers.
Jordan Davis led the Badgers with 11 points and hit three of six three-point attempts. Steven Crowl had a near double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. Max Klesmit finished with nine points including 2 of 4 from three-point range.
Chucky Hepburn and Wahl struggled going a combined 4-25 from the floor. Wahl sat out most of the second half in foul trouble.
Wisconsin has eight days off before traveling to the Bahamas for the Battle for Atlantis tournament.