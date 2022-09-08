Wisconsin supporters launch The Varsity Collective

WKOW (MADISON)-- The landscape of college sports has changed now that athletes can now profit from their own name, image and likeness. Athletic Departments across the country are developing their own NIL collectives to stay competitive.
On Thursday, the University of Wisconsin-Madison launched The Varsity Collective.
According to the press release, the Varsity collective is anchored on two purposes. It helps student-athletes maximize their NIL through education, support, and partnerships with community organizations.
In addition, it equips student-athletes with lifelong insights and mentorship provided by Wisconsin alumni and former athletes at the top of professional fields like sports, finance, entrepreneurship, entertainment, marketing and communications and more.
Executive Chair Rob Master, a 1993 UW-Madison graduate, explained the purpose of this collective.
"We are building a model for the way that our student-athletes deserve to be supported," Master said. "We are going to bring life, opportunities for donors, sponsorship for charity events, philanthropic partnerships in collaboration with student athletes while surrounding them with an all-star team of resources and alumni to help guide them through the excellence off the field and in the game of life. That vision is the Varsity Collective."
The Varsity Collective is built on four pillars which includes NIL Support, NIL Branding Support, Life Currency, and Funding the Future.
The Life Currency program will help prepare athletes for life after sports. It will include prominent speakers such as Russell Wilson, JJ Watt, Sarah Nurse, Michael Finley, Craig Smith, Meghan Duggan, and Dana Rettke.
In addition, the collective will invest in building a brand of its own. Two Varsity Collective podcasts hosted by former Badgers will help with this initiative.
Former Badger legend Joe Thomas explained how he will help showcase student-athletes.
"My wife and I are going to do a podcast called 'Badger Bigs' which is really exciting to me because we get an opportunity to tell the story of current and former Badger athletes, dive into whey they are important to Wisconsin and Wisconsin alumni, but more importantly we get to hear the stories about why Wisconsin was special to them," Former Wisconsin Offensive Lineman Joe Thomas said.
Supporters believe this will help pave the future for the next generation of Badger athletes.