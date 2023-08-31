 Skip to main content
Wisconsin sweeps Arkansas to remain unbeaten

  • Updated
  • 0
Badgers Volleyball 2

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (WKOW)-- Wisconsin and Arkansas played five sets on Wednesday night with the Badgers coming out on top. The two teams met again on Thursday night, and Wisconsin came away with the sweep. The Badgers won straight sets 25-22, 25-16, 25-17. 

As a team, the Badgers hit .345 holding Arkansas to a .160 hitting percentage. 

It was a team effort for the Badgers as Sarah Franklin finished with 12 kills, Devyn Robinson tallied 11 kills, and Anna Smrek had 10 kills. In addition, Temi Thomas-Ailara added 9 kills and Carter Booth with 8 kills in the victory. 

Wisconsin returns home on Sunday to host Tennessee for its open home opener at 1 pm at the UW Field House. 

