Wisconsin sweeps Miami to move to 7-0 on the season

MADISON (WKOW)-- No. 1 Wisconsin swept Miami 25-11, 25-23, 25-15 on Friday night. The Badgers are now 7-0 on the season.
Temi Thomas-Ailara led the way with 12 kills. Sarah Franklin tallied nine kills. Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek each had seven kills. MJ Hammill had 22 assists. Julia Orzol added ten digs.
Wisconsin hit .314 on the night, while Miami hit .076. Wisconsin doubled Miami in blocks with eight on the night, while only holding them to four.
Wisconsin will take on No. 24 Marquette at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday.