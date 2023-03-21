Wisconsin takes down top-seeded Oregon 61-58 to advance to NIT semifinals

EUGENE, OR. (WKOW) -- Wisconsin defeated top-seeded Oregon 61-58 on Tuesday night to advance to the NIT semifinals in Las Vegas. The Badgers will face North Texas on March 28 with a spot in the NIT championship game on the line.
In a back-and-forth contest, Max Klesmit led the Badgers with 18 points. Chucky Hepburn added 12 points, including a three-pointer to take the lead with 58 seconds remaining.
The Badgers shot just 33.3% from the floor. They were 7-22 from three-point range.
Oregon shot 43.6% from the field and made 6 of 21 three-point attempts. Keeshawn Barthelemy led the Ducks with 15 points. Quincy Guerrier added 14 points.