Wisconsin takes No. 12 seed in B1G Tournament; will face OSU on Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Big Ten Tournament bracket is set for the 2023 edition of the conference clash. The Wisconsin Badgers (17-13, 9-11) earned the No. 12 seed and will play No. 13 Ohio State on Wednesday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m. CT.
The Big Ten Tournament schedule goes as followed:
Wednesday, March 8 (First Round)
Game 1 (#12 Wisconsin vs. #13 Ohio State) – 5:30 p.m. CT (BTN)
Game 2 (#11 Nebraska vs. #14 Minnesota) – 25 minutes following Game 1 (BTN)
Thursday, March 9 (Second Round)
Game 3 (#8 Michigan vs. #9 Rutgers) – 11 a.m. CT (BTN)
Game 4 (#5 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 3 (BTN)
Game 5 (#7 Illinois vs. #10 Penn State) – 5:30 p.m. CT (BTN)
Game 6 (#6 Maryland vs. Game 2 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 5 (BTN)
Friday, March 10 (Quarterfinals)
Game 7 (#1 Purdue vs. Game 3 winner) – 11 a.m. CT (BTN)
Game 8 (#4 Michigan State vs. Game 4 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 7 (BTN)
Game 9 (#2 Northwestern vs. Game 5 winner) – 5:30 p.m. CT (BTN)
Game 10 (#3 Indiana vs. Game 6 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 9 (BTN)
Saturday, March 11 (Semifinals)
Game 11 (Game 7 vs. Game 8 winner) – 12 p.m. CT (CBS)
Game 12 (Game 9 vs. Game 10 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 11 (CBS)
Sunday, March 5 (Championship)
Game 13 (Game 11 vs. Game 12 winner) – 2:30 p.m. CT (CBS)
The 2023 Big Ten Tournament will be held at the United Center in Chicago, IL.