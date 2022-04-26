Wisconsin tennis preps for Big Ten Tournament

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin men's tennis is hoping to take advantage of home advantage. The Badgers will host the 2022 Big Ten Tournament at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Along with a 7-1 Big Ten home record, the crew is also riding a four-game win streak heading into the postseason. Head coach Danny Westerman wants them to carry over that winning momentum.
"[Winning streaks] can snowball. The last four wins just show that they've bought in there they understand who they are and and how hard they need to compete," said Westerman.
Senior Sebastian Vile, who transferred from Minnesota, said the team wasn't satisfied with how they started out the season. He added the group went on to rally each other and turn it around at the right time.
"[We're just] eight guys who all want the same thing which is you know to win college tennis matches and compete at the highest level. We've all kind of embraced that journey that it's going to take," said Vile.
Wisconsin's doubles pairs have embraced a "win by committee" mindset. In return, their group served up a 12-5 doubles record in Big Ten regular season play.
Westerman knows having that type of success is not something that's done overnight. His tightly-knit group show how close they are through their play.
"It takes a little time to build that chemistry. They definitely like each other, but I think they, they've learned to really like one another on the doubles court. I like to think we can go 50/50 with any team in the country."
The Big Ten Tournament begins on Thursday, April 28. Wisconsin received a first-round bye and will face No. 6 Illinois on Friday, April 29 at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.