Wisconsin to face Oklahoma State in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the 21st straight season, Wisconsin football is bowl eligible. They'll face Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 27 on ESPN.
𝐆𝐔𝐀𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐄𝐃 𝐅𝐔𝐍: The 2022 @GuaranteedRate Bowl will feature a first-ever meeting, when @BadgerFootball and @CowboyFB face off in @DowntownPhoenix on Tue, Dec. 27.— Guaranteed Rate Bowl (@RateBowl) December 4, 2022
Kickoff is at 8:15 pm and the game will be broadcast live on @ESPN.
🎟️ https://t.co/TXp2CpfWah pic.twitter.com/2CiPhJ0GGU
Wisconsin finished the regular season at 6-6 and will be making their second appearance in this bowl game when it was called the Copper Bowl in 1996. The Badgers won that game, 38-10.
The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl will be played at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.