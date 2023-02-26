Wisconsin upsets No. 12 Michigan on Senior Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin women's basketball sent off their seniors Avery LaBarbera, Julie Pospisilova, and Sara Stapleton with a win to remember on Sunday. The Badgers took down No. 12 Michigan marking their first win against a ranked opponent since 2014.
A great way to end the '22-23 regular season campaign. Now, it's on to Minneapolis for Moseley's squad. https://t.co/vdg13DXckX— Pablo Iglesias (@PabloIglesiasTV) February 26, 2023
Pospisilova put on a show in her final game at the Kohl Center collecting a game-high 25 points along with six rebounds and five assists.
The Badgers earned the No. 10 seed and will face No. 7 seed Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, March 2 at 5:30 p.m.