Wisconsin upsets No. 12 Michigan on Senior Day

Wisconsin WBB Senior Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin women's basketball sent off their seniors Avery LaBarbera, Julie Pospisilova, and Sara Stapleton with a win to remember on Sunday. The Badgers took down No. 12 Michigan marking their first win against a ranked opponent since 2014.

Pospisilova put on a show in her final game at the Kohl Center collecting a game-high 25 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

The Badgers earned the No. 10 seed and will face No. 7 seed Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, March 2 at 5:30 p.m.

