Wisconsin upsets No. 13 Maryland, hands Terrapins first loss of season

MADISON (WKOW) -- In a constant wire-to-wire matchup at the Kohl Center, Wisconsin opened up Big Ten play with a bang as they took down No. 13 Maryland, 64-59.
Sophomore Chucky Hepburn led UW with 13 points, shooting 2-of-4 from three-point range. Junior Steven Crowl was right behind Hepburn racking up 12 points while freshman Connor Essegian collected eight points off the bench.
The Terrapins entered Tuesday's game with a perfect 8-0 record. The Badgers (7-2, 1-0 B1G) will head to Iowa for a Sunday showdown.