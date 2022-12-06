 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog and freezing
fog where temperatures are below 32 degrees.

* WHERE...Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan,
Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
slick spots on roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog can cause slippery roads,
especially on bridges and overpasses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Wisconsin upsets No. 13 Maryland, hands Terrapins first loss of season

  • Updated
  • 0
1-14 Badgers Maryland Terrapins

MADISON (WKOW) -- In a constant wire-to-wire matchup at the Kohl Center, Wisconsin opened up Big Ten play with a bang as they took down No. 13 Maryland, 64-59.

Sophomore Chucky Hepburn led UW with 13 points, shooting 2-of-4 from three-point range. Junior Steven Crowl was right behind Hepburn racking up 12 points while freshman Connor Essegian collected eight points off the bench.

The Terrapins entered Tuesday's game with a perfect 8-0 record. The Badgers (7-2, 1-0 B1G) will head to Iowa for a Sunday showdown.

Tags

Recommended for you