Wisconsin Volleyball picked favorite to win Big Ten title

CHICAGO (WKOW)-- The Big Ten Conference held its first ever Big Ten Conference Volleyball Media Days on Monday and Tuesday.
Head Coach Kelly Sheffield, Anna Smrek, and Sarah Franklin represented the reigning champions. Wisconsin was selected as the preseason favorite to earn its fourth consecutive Big Ten title, according to the 2022 Big Ten preseason volleyball poll and all-conference team announced Monday.
The Badgers are seeking to become the first Big Ten program to earn four straight conference titles since Penn State won eight in a row from 2003-10.
Sarah Franklin, Devyn Robinson, and Anna Smrek were all picked for the Preseason Big Ten All-Conference Team.