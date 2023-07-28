Wisconsin volleyball selected to finish first in Big Ten preseason poll

MADISON (WKOW)-- The Wisconsin volleyball team is selected to finish first in the Big Ten Conference preseason poll announced on Friday. The Badgers are going for their fifth-consecutive Big Ten Championship.
The Badgers top the conference, followed by Nebraska, Minnesota, Penn State, and Purdue to round out the top five.
UW also features the most athletes of any school on the Preseason-All-Conference Team. That includes sophomore Carter Booth, redshirt junior Sarah Franklin, senior Devyn Robinson, and graduate student Temi Thomas-Ailara.
Wisconsin opens up the regular season at the 2023 Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge on August 25 against Baylor.